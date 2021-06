Whatsapp and Facebook have filed a petition against the Union Government challenging the traceability requirements in the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code notified on February 25, 2021. Suchir Kalra and Atish Padhy join Prateek Waghre to discuss the possible outcomes and their consequences on the market.

