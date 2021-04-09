All Things Policy: What Lies Ahead for Antitrust Reform

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Democratic Party, which has strongly advocated regulation of large technology corporations, effectively controls Congress and the White House in the US. Anupam Manur and Rohan Seth join Prateek Waghre to discuss recent proposals for antitrust reform and the impact they could have.

Links mentioned in the episode:

1) https://www.georgetownlawtechreview.org/sources-of-tech-platform-power/GLTR-07-2018/

2) http://www.yalelawjournal.org/article/amazons-antitrust-paradox

3) https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf