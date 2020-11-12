Apply To Our Courses Now!
All Things Policy: What India’s Information Ecosystem Can Learn the US Elections

Information disorder took center-stage in the 2020 US elections, with mass-media and social media platforms both amplifying and containing narratives. What lessons can the information ecosystem in India learn from them? Prateek Waghre is joined by Devika Khandelwal from ‘Logically’ and Himanshi Dahiya from ‘The Quint’ to talk about this.

Relevant Links:
1. https://thewire.in/tech/2020-us-elections-information-ecosystem-social-media
2. https://www.logically.ai/articles/bihar-elections-how-reliable-polls
3. https://twitter.com/himansshhi/status/1326038194597498880

