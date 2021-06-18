All Things Policy: What Fiction Teaches us About Indian History

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Historical fiction can be a powerful tool to explore the individual people who have shaped our pasts. But why has it not caught on in India? What comprises good historical fiction, and what does it teach us about the history and how we see it? Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to journalist and author Rajat Ubhaykar, author of Truck De India!: A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Hindustan, about some of the most exciting and thought-provoking historical fiction they’ve read and the difficult themes that these books explore.