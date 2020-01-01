All Things Policy: What Exactly Does Russia Want?

Russia is increasingly garnering attention with tensions in Europe over Ukraine and energy supplies. Recently, Moscow conducted joint bomber patrols and naval drills with China and a unilateral A-SAT test, confusing many observers. Amidst these developments, President Putin met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi during a 2+2 engagement and attended another virtual summit with US President Joe Biden. Aditya Pareek talks to Shrey Khanna about Russia’s motivations, its insecurity with the G-2 and the logic behind its growing alliance with China.
