All Things Policy: What Archaeology Really Tells Us About the Harappans and the Sarasvati River

At its peak, the Harappan culture was the powerhouse of the Bronze Age world. It stretched from the lush meadows of Punjab to the salt flats of Kutch and the deserts of Sindh, its sway extending over nearly 40% of the human population of the time. What do excavations really tell us about the nature of this unique culture? And what does it have to do with the so-called Sarasvati River, known today as the Ghaggar-Hakra? Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to archaeologist and history communicator Disha Ahluwalia, who is conducting a study of the region, to find out.