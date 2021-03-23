All Things Policy: Welcome to the Splinternet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Russia recently attempted to throttle Twitter, while China has blocked access to Signal and instituted new rules which require social media users to have government-issued credentials. These moves are in line with global efforts to impose greater control over the internet within national boundaries. However, this quest for ‘Digital Sovereignty’ is not limited to authoritarian regimes alone. Rohan Seth and Prateek Waghre discuss how these trends can play out in democracies as well.

Links mentioned in the episode:

Stratechery post on internet models – https://stratechery.com/2020/india-jio-and-the-four-internets/

Internet Policy Review paper on Digital Sovereignty – https://policyreview.info/concepts/digital-sovereignty