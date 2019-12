Getting to space has never been as easy as it is today, but this has also opened the doors for a new space race. In this episode, Aditya Ramanathan and Pranay Kotasthane talk to Pranav RS about our new paper on space power and space warfare, and discuss the new opportunities offered by space.

