All Things Policy: Vaccinating Kids: A Parent’s Perspective

Since the early days of the pandemic, parents have been taking some comfort from the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is much less likely to cause serious illness in children than it is in adults.

As India’s vaccination drive progresses, it has sparked a conversation about the issue of vaccinating children. Since children are legal minors, vaccination-related decisions will be taken by legal guardians/ parents. In this episode, Priyal D’almeida and Suman Joshi look at vaccination trials being conducted for children and the decisions that lie ahead for parents in India.