All Things Policy: Unpacking Xi’s New Development Strategy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In October 2017, Xi Jinping declared that China had entered a new era. Since then, there has been much talk about China coming up with a “new development concept” and a “new development pattern.” But what does this mean in practical terms? Listen to this conversation between Suyash Desai and Manoj Kewalramani as they unpack the jargon to discuss China’s development strategy.

Read:

Secret Codes of Political Propaganda: The Unknown System of Writing Teams by Wen-Hsuan Tsai and Peng-Hsiang Kao (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/china-quarterly/article/abs/secret-codes-of-political-propaganda-the-unknown-system-of-writing-teams/9EC7B6A1395A69941B8E55D449F25C69)

Eye on China:

https://manojkewalramani.substack.com/p/pandemic-narratives-xis-development