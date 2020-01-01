All Things Policy: Unpacking the National Family Health Survey (NFHS5) report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What does the decreased total fertility r ate mean? How should we read the decreased sex ratio? How does India fare on the nutrition front? What could be a few policy implications of these? Apurva Kumar and Suman Joshi try to unpack these and other findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS5) report.