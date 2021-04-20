All Things Policy: Understanding the US’s Tri-Service Naval Strategy

A new strategy document outlines the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard’s joint vision for winning the contemporary great power competition. Titled Advantage at Sea, the document details actions that are needed to enhance US naval power, deepen cooperation with allies and pursue the modernisation of America’s naval force. Ameera Rao joins Aditya Pareek for a brief on the concepts the document highlights.

Links to the resources mentioned in the episode:

Advantage at Sea, the US Tri-Service Naval Strategy Document: https://media.defense.gov/2020/Dec/16/2002553074/-1/-1/0/TRISERVICESTRATEGY.PDF

Congressional Research Service Assessment of Chinese Naval Modernisation: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/row/RL33153.pdf

To Provide and Maintain a Navy by Capt. (Dr.) Henry J Hendrix(Retd.): https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/56463799-to-provide-and-maintain-a-navy

2034 A Novel of the next world war: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/54211065-2034

