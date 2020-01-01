All Things Policy: Understanding the Developments on Indian Internet Shutdowns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology recently presented its report on the Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications). Prateek Waghre and Sapni G K join Rohan Seth to discuss the findings, recommendations and what the report left unanswered.

You can read the report here – Report on Suspension of Telecom Services/Internet and its impact relating to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications)

