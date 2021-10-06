All Things Policy: TTP’s Resurgence and the Future of Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced its spring offensive against the Pakistan Army. The TTP’s resurgence is leading to a sharp increase in terrorist activity in Pakistan. These developments, after the Taliban victory in August last year, have confounded many. While it was thought that the Taliban victory would unleash the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan and ensure Pak’s strategic depth, the situation is far from Islamabad’s control. Harshit Kukreja talks to Shrey Khanna to discuss the TTP’s resurgence and the future of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.