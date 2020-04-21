All Things Policy: Truth-Telling in the Military

How should military leaders report difficult truths up the chain of command? As the coronavirus spread on board an American aircraft carrier, its captain sent a strongly-worded letter to his superiors that was leaked to the press. The captain lost his job and the man who fired him also resigned days later. What lessons does this episode hold for India? Lt General Prakash Menon, the director of Takshashila’s strategic studies programme, joins Aditya Ramanathan to discuss the challenges of speaking truth to power in the armed forces.

