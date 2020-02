US President Donald Trump is set to land in Ahmedabad on February 24 on his first trip to India. But will his visit amount to anything more than hype? Manoj Kewalramani and Pranay Kotasthane join Aditya Ramanathan to discuss the future of the India-US relationship.

Follow Manoj Kewalramani on Twitter @theChinaDude

Follow Pranay Kotasthane on Twitter: @pranaykotas

Follow Aditya Ramanathan on Twitter: @adityascripts

