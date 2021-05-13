All Things Policy: Truck De India: Rajat Ubhaykar on India’s truckers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Truckers are the unsung heroes of the Indian economy, working gruelling hours and spending weeks at a time travelling the country’s vast highways. And yet most of us know very little about their lives and stories. Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to journalist and author Rajat Ubhaykar, author of Truck De India!: A Hitchhiker’s guide to Hindustan, about his months spent travelling the country with truckers and what it taught him about India, their journeys, and the policy challenges that these transporters face.

You can buy Truck De India here:

https://www.amazon.in/Truck-India-Hitchhikers-guide-Hindustan-ebook/dp/B07Y8R2YXY