All Things Policy: To DARPA, or not to DARPA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

US’ Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency(DARPA) is the progenitor of many technologies which are synonymous to modern life today. Several countries including India strive to duplicate DARPA and its success in their own respective defence R&D ecosystem. None have been successful due to various policy, funding and structural reasons. Aditya Pareek joins Pranay Kotasthane to discuss the various issues around the Indian defence R&D space and what we can learn from the DARPA model.

Link to the Resources mentioned in this episode:

The case for nurturing military scientists in the Indian Army by Lt. Col. Vivek Gopal

Study of the US DARPA Model and its Applicability to the Indian Defence Research and Development System by Bikramdeep Singh

A Rare Earths Strategy for India Discussion Document by Takshashila Institution

Weapons of Mass Distortion by Marina Favrov

The Shock of the old by David Edgerton