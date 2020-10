The US Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law came out with a 449-page report on monopoly power in digital markets. How might recommendations from this report impact the functioning of Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook across different countries? Anupam Manur and Rohan Seth join Prateek Waghre in reading the fine print.

Link to the report: https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf?utm_campaign=4493-519