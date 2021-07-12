All Things Policy: Theatre Commands: Are they Necessary?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

India has ambitious plans for setting up theatre commands for its armed forces. These are expected to facilitate better planning and unified military response to any future contingency. But, are these theatre commands really necessary?

In this episode, Nitin Pai discusses this with three former decorated officers from India’s armed forces, Lt. General Prakash Menon, Admiral. Anil Chopra and Air Marshal Anil Chopra.