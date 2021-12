2021 has been very eventful for watchers of Tech Policy developments. Rohan Seth joins Prateek Waghre and Sapni G K to discuss major events and trends in the space and their expectations for 2022.

NOTE: We won’t have episodes on 30th and 31st December 2021, due to New Year’s Eve.