All Things Policy: The UK’s Space Strategy

The UK has released its first-ever National Space Strategy document, which emphasizes the importance of nurturing its space sector, its concerns about adversarial counter-space capabilities, and its desire for international collaboration towards mitigating in-orbit threats.

Aditya Ramanathan joins Aditya Pareek to discuss the document and think through what lessons it might hold for India.

Links to resources mentioned in the episode:

UK’s National Space Strategy Document

Takshashila Issue Paper – India and the Artemis Accords

Takshashila Discussion Document – Space as a Geopolitical Environment