All Things Policy: The UK’s Space Strategy

The UK has released its first-ever National Space Strategy document, which emphasizes the importance of nurturing its space sector, its concerns about adversarial counter-space capabilities, and its desire for international collaboration towards mitigating in-orbit threats.
Aditya Ramanathan joins Aditya Pareek to discuss the document and think through what lessons it might hold for India.
Links to resources mentioned in the episode:
UK’s National Space Strategy Document
Takshashila Issue Paper – India and the Artemis Accords
Takshashila Discussion Document – Space as a Geopolitical Environment