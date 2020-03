From the COVID-19 outbreak to the Yes Bank crisis, the Indian and the world economy are being buffeted by relentless waves of crises. Anupam Manur talks to Takshashila’s founders, the two Ns: Narayan Ramachandran and Nitin Pai, to take stock of the tumult and assess the prospects for the future.

