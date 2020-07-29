All Things Policy: The Twitter Hack and Data Protection

Twitter’s recent hack has raised concerns about data protection. But would the current Indian Data Protection Bill, which is being reviewed by Parliament, have been effective in tackling these concerns? Manoj Kewalramani and Rohan Seth examine the fine print.

(https://www.prsindia.org/node/843845/chapters-at-a-glance)

Check out Rohan’s article over here: (https://www.deccanchronicle.com/technology/in-other-news/180720/tech-this-week-the-personal-data-protection-bill-in-the-context-of-t.html)