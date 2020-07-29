Create Your Own World Order
Jul
2020

All Things Policy: The Twitter Hack and Data Protection

By and

Twitter’s recent hack has raised concerns about data protection. But would the current Indian Data Protection Bill, which is being reviewed by Parliament, have been effective in tackling these concerns? Manoj Kewalramani and Rohan Seth examine the fine print.

Bill Summary:
(https://www.prsindia.org/node/843845/chapters-at-a-glance)

Check out Rohan’s article over here: (https://www.deccanchronicle.com/technology/in-other-news/180720/tech-this-week-the-personal-data-protection-bill-in-the-context-of-t.html)

Related Articles

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and