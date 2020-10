Why did India’s auxiliary health workers, the ASHAs, go on strike? Sunila Dixit talks to Anirudh Kanisetti about the challenges ASHAs have faced – the increased burden from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of protective equipment, and delays in salaries -and what can be done about it.

Check out our previous podcast with Soumya Kapoor Mehta from IWWAGE:

https://takshashila.org.in/all-things-policy-how-the-pandemic-has-affected-indian-women/