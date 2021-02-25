All Things Policy: The Strange World of Serina

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imagine a world of endless meadow and hills, lit by the glow of a nearby gas giant. Here, over hundreds of millions of years, birds evolve into a dizzying array of strange shapes and forms reminiscent of the grandeur and diversity of life on earth. Anirudh Kanisetti joins Shambhavi Naik to talk about “Serina”, a speculative evolution project by Dylan Bajda that explores the natural history of a fictional terraformed moon – and what it teaches us about life on Earth.

Selected links from the world of Serina:

Introduction – https://sites.google.com/site/worldofserina/home?authuser=0

Terrestrial birds – https://sites.google.com/site/worldofserina/the-hypostecene-0—15-million-years/biome-the-central-anciskan-floodplains?authuser=0

Island evolution – https://sites.google.com/site/worldofserina/the-tempuscene-11—50-million-years/the-little-island-of-horrors?authuser=0

Serilopes – https://sites.google.com/site/worldofserina/the-cryocene-50—75-million-years/serilopes?authuser=0

Serezelles – https://sites.google.com/site/worldofserina/the-pangeacene-188—250-million-years/serezelles-and-razorgrasses?authuser=0