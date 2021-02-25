All Things Policy: The Strange World of Serina

Imagine a world of endless meadow and hills, lit by the glow of a nearby gas giant. Here, over hundreds of millions of years, birds evolve into a dizzying array of strange shapes and forms reminiscent of the grandeur and diversity of life on earth. Anirudh Kanisetti joins Shambhavi Naik to talk about “Serina”, a speculative evolution project by Dylan Bajda that explores the natural history of a fictional terraformed moon – and what it teaches us about life on Earth.
