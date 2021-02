Though often seen as a footnote in Indian history, the Seleukid Empire dominated much of the Hellenistic world after the death of Alexander the Great. Anirudh Kanisetti joins Aditya Ramanathan to discuss its legacy, its relationships with India and the rest of the world, and how it led to the emergence of the international system of the early centuries CE.

Link to the podcast mentioned in the episode – https://podfollow.com/the-ancients/episode/cac549ac2f8cc04595238a51f5f74a8f7c751c39/view