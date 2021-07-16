All Things Policy: The Queens of Medieval Kashmir

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Royal men and their conquests dominate our imagination of medieval India – but they are merely one part of an enormously diverse and complex group of societies. Medieval Kashmir offers fascinating examples of how women could rise to power and rule as successfully as any man. From women’s erasure in history-writing to the legacy of the queens of medieval Kashmir, academic and author Dr Devika Rangachari joins Anirudh Kanisetii for a fascinating discussion on women in the making of Indian history.

You can buy From Obscurity to Light here: https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B085RB5BRR/