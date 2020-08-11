All Things Policy: The Promise and Perils of Facial Recognition

Facial recognition technology and its applications have been advancing, even in the absence of adequate privacy laws. Facial data is personal, sensitive, and potentially permanent – and it is being used for a wide range of applications in India and around the world. But are we addressing the challenges that come with this technology? Anushka Jain from the Internet Freedom Foundation joins Rohan Seth to talk about the problems with facial recognition and the impact it can have on privacy.

Project Panoptic is scheduled to launch on September 1. Here are links to IFF’s work on facial recognition: