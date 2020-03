As gene-editing technology advances, the social contexts within which it will unfold need to be understood and integrated into policy planning. Shambhavi Naik and Anirudh Kanisetti discuss the dark history of eugenics, its recent resurgence, and what India needs to do to ensure gene editing is used responsibly.

