All Things Policy: The Missiles of Lady Liberty

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command is seeking additional funding to strengthen the US security umbrella in the region under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative(PDI). The funding will partly go towards building a network of precision strike missile systems on “the first island chain” (Taiwan, Okinawa and Philippines). These missiles will be primarily aimed at strengthening conventional deterrence against China but will be a cause for concern to other US adversaries in the region too.

Aditya Pareek and Aditya Ramanathan discuss the various caveats and potential consequences of the PDI.

