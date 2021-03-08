All Things Policy: The Long Arm of the Law Crosses Borders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Electronic evidence has become an integral part of criminal investigations. This often requires access to data stored in other jurisdictions. What processes are in place in India today to make this happen? How are other countries approaching this challenge? Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth discuss what India can do based on a recent Carnegie India working paper authored by Smriti Parsheera and Prateek Jha.

Links:

Carnegie India’s Working Paper by Smriti Parsheera and Prateek Jha:

https://carnegieindia.org/2020/11/23/cross-border-data-access-for-law-enforcement-what-are-india-s-strategic-options-pub-83197

Rohan’s newsletter:

https://pdfchomper.substack.com/p/hand-me-the-paper-6

Tracker with cases using Section 66A: https://zombietracker.in/viz/