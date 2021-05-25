All Things Policy: The Life and Times of the Facebook Oversight Board

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since its inception, the Facebook Oversight Board has been swamped with controversy, with some believing that the board is a useful mechanism for holding Facebook’s content moderation accountable, while others claiming that it is a PR tool for legitimizing Facebook’s arbitrary decisions. In its short life cycle so far, the board has made some remarkable decisions which include the indefinite ban of former US President Donald Trump and two cases involving the freedom of expression of religious minorities in India.

Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth join Atish Padhy to discuss these cases and tackle the larger fault lines that have come to define content moderation and the role of the oversight board.