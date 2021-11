With a new technological revolution underway, emerging technologies are at the heart of geopolitical competition between States. Standard-setting is one key dimension of this competition. But what does this entail and how should India navigate related challenges? Ameera Rao talks to Arjun Gargeyas about his new report, which recommends action points for Indian policymakers.

Read Arjun’s Report here

Read Arjun’s Op-Ed in the Hindustan Times here