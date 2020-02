Takshashila’s policy proposal, ‘The New Space Policy 2020’ proposes a clear governance structure that paves the way for the growth of the nascent private space sector in India. The proposal seeks to decouple the policy, regulatory and service delivery roles of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Utkarsh Narain joins Pranay Kotasthane and Pranav RS to discuss why the new structure is needed, and what it should look like.

