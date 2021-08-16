All Things Policy: The Dilemmas of Religious Freedom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The French Parliament has passed a bill that will increase the state’s power over mosques. President Emmanuel Macron argues the law will bolster the country’s secular values, but will it really work? Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan talk to Professor Olivier Roy of the European University Institute about the law. As one of the world’s leading experts on political Islam, Roy explains why he believes most of the conventionally cited reasons for violent extremism are wrong and why France’s new law is unlikely to do much good.

Further reading: