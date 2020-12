The killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has dimmed prospects for a renewed nuclear deal with Iran. Will US President-elect Joe Biden be able to resume talks? And how will the killing affect India’s relationship with Iran? Manoj Kewalramani talks to Dr. Hina Pandey, Associate Fellow at the Centre for Air Power Studies.

