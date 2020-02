Tech researchers Rohini Lakshané and Prateek Waghre join Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss the whitelist of 301 sites that have been made accessible in Jammu & Kashmir. Their analysis highlights major issues with the practicalities of Internet bans – and points to worrisome implications for the future of Internet access in India.

