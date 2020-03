Is the global Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic? What must India do to contain its fallout? Nitin Pai and Shambhavi Naik join Aditya Ramanathan to discuss this unprecedented health crisis and what we can expect next.

You can follow our host Shambhavi on twitter: @TheNaikMic (https://twitter.com/TheNaikMic)

You can follow our host Aditya on twitter: @adityascripts (https://twitter.com/adityascripts)