All Things Policy: The Contest to Chart the Indo-Pacific’s Oceans

Major powers are ramping up their efforts to map the undersea environment of the Indo-Pacific. Charting and mapping the ocean deeps confer both economic and military advantages and to keep up, India will have to adopt innovative solutions. Aditya Pareek talks to Suyash Desai about how India’s hydrographic efforts contribute to its diplomacy and naval operations and how it can compete with rivals like China.

You can read the article by Aditya Pareek and Aditya Ramanathan on India and the wider hydrographic race underway:

https://asiatimes.com/2021/02/the-race-to-map-the-ocean-deep/