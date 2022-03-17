All Things Policy: The Arctic & India

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

India recently came out with its finalised Arctic Policy document on 17th March 2022. The document casts a wide net and explains India’s priorities, objectives and course of action for the Arctic. With areas such as international cooperation, scientific cooperation, space, digital connectivity, biosecurity and polar ice-class research vessels being at the forefront.

Aditya Pareek joins Alexandre Delangle to discuss the Arctic’s governance structure, security environment, international cooperation and India’s approach to the region.

Alexandre Delangle is currently a Ph.D student at Université Paris-Saclay focusing on among other things the militarization of the American Arctic, 1930-50s. Alexandre currently lives in Michigan, USA and works as a Teaching Assistant at Albion College.

Links to the Sources mentioned in the episode:

1. The geopolitics of the Arctic: What it means for the EU, Russia and India By Aditya Pareek and Ruturaj Gowaikar

2. Charting a course for India’s Arctic engagement By Aditya Pareek and Ruturaj Gowaikar