Oct
2020

All Things Policy: Taiwan’s China Threat

By, and
,
,

Tensions between China and Taiwan are on the rise due to repeated Chinese military drills and activities in the Taiwan Strait. In this episode, Manoj and Suyash talk to Sunila about what it means for the future of China-Taiwan relations, and what should India’s Taiwan policy be.

Check out our previous podcast on Taiwan: https://ivmpodcasts.com/all-things-policy-episode-list/2020/8/17/ep-392-pivoting-towards-taiwan

Our research on the PRC’s Influence on Taiwan’s polity: https://takshashila.org.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/TSA-PRCs-Influence-on-Taiwans-Polity-SM-MK-2020-01.pdf

