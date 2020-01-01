All Things Policy: Synthetic Content Generation and China’s Worries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is AI-generated content and why is China worried about it? In today’s episode, Megha Pardhi, Suyash Desai, and Varad Vishwarupe discuss synthetic content generation using AI and the Chinese government’s recent draft to regulate such content.

Varad Vishwarupe is currently working as a Data Scientist(AWS) at Amazon’s Research division. He has over 22 international research papers and 4 international patents to his credit. The focus of his work lies in the confluence of deep learning, applied machine learning, human-computer interaction, and information retrieval.

Check out Varad Vishwarupe’s research profile.

