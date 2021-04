As urgent requests for convalescent plasma, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab increase, Ruturaj Gowaikar and Shambhavi Naik discuss the application of these therapeutics and the unnecessary shortage caused by poor public engagement over their utility.

