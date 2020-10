Around 97% of all global communications are facilitated by submarine telecom cables. These cables, and the online connectivity they enable, are crucial to India’s economic recovery and progress. What are the possible threats to these cables? And how can India secure them? Anirudh Kanisetti joins Aditya Pareek to discuss.

You can find Aditya Pareek’s research on the subject here:

https://takshashila.org.in/submarine-cables-a-maritime-national-security-perspective-for-india/