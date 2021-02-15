All Things Policy: Struggle and Revolution in Telugu Literature

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Telugu culture is most often associated with Tollywood today – but at one point, revolutionary Telugu writers and poets were among the most progressive and influential intellectuals of their time. Priya Kodidala, development consultant and founder of The Telugu Archive on Instagram, joins Anirudh Kanisetti to talk about the growth of revolutionary Telugu literature, how it was shaped by the titanic struggles of the 20th century, and how it gradually faded.

Follow The Telugu Archive on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theteluguarchive/?hl=en

Read Priya’s series on Telugu literature and culture on Firstpost: https://www.firstpost.com/author/sai-priya-kodidala