All Things Policy: Strategies for a New Space Age

China and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) recently came out with their latest strategic publications on space, outlining expectations and the broad policy direction in the domain. India has to date not published a comprehensive space strategy document, leaving a huge gap in its policy communiqués. Aditya Pareek joins Dr. Shrey Khanna to discuss the major features of the latest NATO space strategy, the Chinese white paper on space, and what aspects a prospective similar publication from India should incorporate.