Four years after its inception, China’s Strategic Support Force (SSF), which is responsible for cyber, space and electronic warfare, has become central to the PLA’s military capabilities. How has the SSF developed and how does it compare against its foreign counterparts? Manoj Kewalramani talks to Pranav RS and Suyash Desai to find out.

