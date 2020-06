Governments are advocating for social pressure to ensure compliance with lockdowns. Is this wise? And should social media play a role? Prateek Waghre talks to Mira Swaminathan and Shubhika Saluja from The Center for Internet and Society about their work on ‘Lateral Surveillance’ and its consequences.

Watching Corona or Neighbours? – Introducing ‘Lateral Surveillance’ during COVID-19: https://bit.ly/2yOVik2