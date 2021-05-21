All Things Policy: South India and Ancient Rome

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Around the turn of the first millennium CE, intrepid sailors made one of the most important discoveries in human history: the Southwest Monsoon, which could take them across the Indian Ocean. Within a century, trade across the Indian Ocean world, and especially from the Roman Empire to Southern India, exploded, and the vast landmass of Afro-Eurasia began to display forms of early globalisation. Archaeologist and musician Aditya Mohanan joins Anirudh Kanisetti to explore the literary and archaeological evidence from Kerala and Tamil Nadu and what they tell us about the globe-spanning networks of the great port of Muziris/Pattinam.